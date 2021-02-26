Official statistics issued by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection showed an increase in the number of recoveries from the new Corona virus by 19% over the number of infections since the beginning of February.

The Ministry affirmed the UAE’s keenness to develop its preventive systems and to conduct a continuous evaluation of data, especially statistics and indicators related to the health sector, with the aim of enhancing the absorptive capacity of the sector and providing the best health care for members of society.

In detail, the statistics showed that 81 thousand and 551 cases were recorded, from the beginning of February until yesterday, compared to 100 thousand and 579 cases of recovery during the same period, bringing the recovery rate for new infections to about 19%, while the number of active Corona cases that are still receiving treatment reached 6425. Case at the state level.

The spokesman for the medical sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, confirmed that there has been a gradual decrease in the number of registered cases during the past two weeks, “which are good indications of an improvement in the epidemiological situation in general.”

She attributed this to the implementation of national protocols and the tightening of supervision by the competent authorities in the various regions of the country.

Al Hosani explained that “the medical procedures, which are up to the highest international standards, have contributed to limiting the spread of the epidemic, increasing the recovery rates in the Emirates to a high degree, as well as clearly reducing the death rates, as the UAE ranks among the countries in the world with the lowest number of deaths resulting from ( Corona). This is certainly a product of the readiness of the health sector, and the competence of the medical staff working in it.

She pointed to the country’s success in ranking first in the Arab world, and second in the world, in the response index to managing the crisis of the “Covid-19” pandemic, according to the recently issued Global Entrepreneurship Index 2020 report.

Doctors in the first line of defense: Muhammad Abdullah, Walid Jamal, Mai al-Sayed, and Ahmed Hassan attributed the high cases of recovery among the injured in the country to several factors, including the large percentage of targeted community members getting the Corona vaccination, as this reduced the complications of infection, and speeded up time The recovery of the injured, the availability of cadres, medical supplies and the strategic stock of the drug, the application of the latest innovative treatment methods in dealing with the infected with the Coronavirus, and the strengthening of absorptive capacities by activating a group of field hospitals to deal with the cases of the injured, after ensuring their full readiness in terms of medical personnel, equipment and necessary equipment For this mission.

And they continued that the reasons for the high cases of recovery from new cases of infection, also include the development of the monitoring system and the testing mechanism in the country, to monitor all types of cases of infection with the virus of various strains, while expanding the scope of examinations, and the launch of the “National Program for Home Inspection for People of Determination” from citizens and residents, to include The largest possible number of community members, with the aim of early detection and isolation of injuries, providing the best means of health care necessary for them, and avoiding complications of the disease.

They said that following most simple cases daily healthy behaviors contributed to the high rates of recovery, pointing to the performance of sport activities, following a healthy diet, strengthening the immune system, maintaining the ideal weight, and refraining from smoking, in addition to the psychological state of the patient, stressing that the psychological aspect Hygienic practices help boost immunity and fight disease, and speed up recovery from disease. Exercise and healthy, balanced food based on fiber, such as: vegetables, fruits and seeds, and getting enough hours of sleep, contribute to strengthening the body, enhancing blood circulation and immunity, and thus fighting infection.

They affirmed that the state will continue its methodology for anticipating and anticipating the examinations aimed at investigating and limiting the spread of the epidemic, by conducting intensive examinations, which qualified it to be the first in the world in the number of pre-emptive tests to detect the Corona virus, an achievement to be counted for adopting a pioneering model in facing the pandemic and mitigating its effects.

The Emirati experience

The spokesman for the health sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, confirmed that the UAE had made great achievements during the crisis of the “Covid-19” pandemic.

And considered that it is “an emulated experience in preparing and preparing in advance to deal with this type of crisis,” noting that “the UAE’s possession of an advanced health system enabled it to confront the pandemic by establishing and rehabilitating hospitals and health care homes, and providing it with all capabilities, to help it deal with any kind.” A possible injury, and the necessary medical examinations for the largest possible number of residents ».

Al Hosani stressed that “the medical procedures carried out by the Emirati health sector are up to the highest international standards. It has contributed to limiting the spread of the epidemic, increasing the recovery rates to a high degree, as well as clearly reducing death rates, as the country ranks among the least countries in the world in the number of deaths caused by (Corona) », pointing to the readiness of the health sector, and the competence of medical personnel working in it. .

Farida Al Hosani:

– "The UAE is among the countries with the lowest number of deaths resulting from the (pandemic)."





