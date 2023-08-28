Home page World

From: Nadja Rödig

Split

I’ll be in Germany at the 2023 World Athletics Championships during the Federal Youth Games. The attempt was there, but there was no success.

So the World Championships in Athletics came to an end and Germany couldn’t bring home a single medal. That’s a pity, that’s sad, but who wants to judge that? I certainly don’t, my B- in physical education was probably a nice gesture from my physical education teacher. (She knew when to give up.) And in general, when I watch sports, I just ask myself many, many questions. If you don’t have a clue, it’s well known that it’s better to keep your mouth shut.

What the German athletes need better than another gossip is an honest attempt at encouragement. And I’m sure you do too, because after all, neither of us will probably win any gold in the near future.

1. Your sports teacher, if you only received a certificate of participation at the federal youth games:

2. Kiss my ass. Sport is difficult!

3. Maybe just the pretzel was missing?

4. Donkey Kong probably only throws his barrels half as far without bananas.

5. You may not get a medal, but at least you’ve never been rejected by Starbucks like this.

6. That’s what I call thinking outside the box.

7. Should you be hurt or badly impressed by such an attack?

8. It’s good that help is on the way!

9. So chin up and dance with me and this “giant” bug.

10. Or twerk a round with this not at all ambiguous logo.

11. Speaking of ambiguous: Here’s a shirt from a dog.

12. A DOG. Don’t look like that!

13. Boo! (hehe)

14. This is funny because the timing is right!

15. Pads are a real multi-tool: blood. ✅ Discharge. ✅ Annoying night light. ✅

16. “Can you refill the soap, please?”

17. WAUdamm. Understood?

18. Me explaining this joke to you is as unnecessary as this gate.

19. And when all else fails, here’s your soul mate. A dog fighting with a blade of grass… and losing.

Life is hard. But at least it costs don’t laugh, so keep trying these funny pictures.

