Avialesokhrana RF reported that forest fire services have eliminated 19 wildfires in Russia on an area of ​​more than 3.9 thousand hectares per day, reports RIA News.

“According to information from regional forestry dispatch services, over the past day on 28.08.2020, 19 forest fires were liquidated in Russia on an area of ​​3,992 hectares,” the message says.

It is noted that by the end of the day there were 80 forest fires in Russia, which were actively extinguished.

Earlier it was reported that rescuers evacuated 26 people from the Podlesny farm in the Liskinsky district of the Voronezh region due to a large forest fire.

According to the representative of the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the region, Kirill Ionin, citizens had to be evacuated, as the fire approached the settlement at a distance of 600 m.