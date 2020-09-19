China sent more fighter jets to Taiwan on Saturday for the second consecutive day. China has taken this step at a time when Taiwan’s senior leaders, senior government officials and a high-level US envoy are paying tribute to former President Li Teng Hui, who transformed Taiwan into a democratic system.

US Deputy Foreign Minister Keith Krach was present at the event, but China objected strongly to his presence at the event. On Saturday, China sent 19 fighter jets, including two bomber aircraft, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense. Earlier on Friday, it sent 18 fighter jets.

The ministry said the Taiwan Air Force has countered this and an air defense missile system has been deployed to monitor China’s movements. Significantly, to pay tribute to Lee, the event was held on Saturday at the University of Alethea in Taipei and also attended by President Tsai Ing Wen.

Significantly, Li ensured a peaceful and democratic transition of power in Taiwan and established Taiwan’s political identity separate from the Chinese mainland. China considers Taiwan a segregated province and talks of gaining strength on the strength of the need. Lee died on July 30 at the age of 97. The Communist Party of China mouthpiece Global Times wrote in an editorial on Friday, “The more highly-ranked American officers go to Taiwan, the more PLA fighters will get closer to the island.”