Nova Icaria beach is one of the smallest in the Barcelona capital. There are tourists, but the majority of users are bathers who come as a family to spend the day on the sand. In addition, there is an assisted bathroom space for people with reduced mobility. Here is the lifeguard post number 11 of the 21 that are distributed along the ten beaches of the city. “The truth is that you never think you are going to drown,” says Antonia Sanz, a Barcelonan who has been bathing on this beach for decades. No one expects that a day of laziness can turn into a tragedy but -since June 15- 19 people have drowned on Catalan beaches, a record number. That something is not working is evident and in the rescue sector there are already several voices that warn of the need for homogeneous regulations that establish minimum training, schedules and calendars, working conditions… so that rescue is professional and identical in all municipalities.

In the last decade, more than 300 bathers have drowned in Catalonia according to data from Civil Protection. This 2023 has started in Catalonia with the worst records of drowning that already go for 19 deaths. In fact, the monthly report drawn up by the Royal Spanish Rescue and First Aid Federation highlights that last June Catalonia was the autonomous region with the highest number of drowned (ten) followed by Andalusia (seven) and Valencia and Murcia (with six drowned each community).

In the Catalan capital these bad figures coincided, last weekend, with a strike by lifeguards that was called off on Sunday after the company to which the service has been subcontracted promised to sign more staff. Luis Muñoz, the spokesman for the lifeguards on strike, thinks he knows what the increase in deaths on Catalan beaches is due to: “In recent months there has been an increasing influx of bathers and not all municipalities have lifeguards or the hours and the calendar necessary to cover all the slots”.

Oriol Canals is director of Proactiva Servicios Acuáticos. His company manages lifeguarding on the beaches of some thirty municipalities. “It is true that the data tells us that more people are drowning than last year. What is not clear to me is whether all the dead are drowned. We would have to check the state of public health of the bathers, if they have suffered a heat stroke, if they had previous pathologies… What is indisputable is that there are more deaths in the aquatic environment ”, he concludes. Canals is critical of the rescue management carried out in Spain: “Each City Council puts out its service to tender and determines a calendar that sometimes begins at the end of June when people have been bathing for weeks.” Canals considers that mandatory minimum compliance should be legislated for all town halls and requirements to accredit a lifeguard. “In Catalonia you have to obtain Vocational Training, but each autonomy determines what the professional qualification is,” he denounces. Canals understands that as a “very minimum” it should be forced that the municipalities with a beach are obliged to have a lifeguard service between June 15 and September 15. “It is true that not all beaches need the same services. For example, on the Costa Brava there is more danger of multiple injuries than on the Costa Dorada. But we need some minimums that are the same throughout the thing. Today there are beaches that have booths for the lifeguard service without electricity or water, ”he denounces.

Bogatell beach is one of the largest in the Catalan capital. Monica is Italian and has come with some friends to spend a week on vacation. “It can not be true. The water is very calm. It is impossible to drown ”, she defends herself from the towel lying very close to the surveillance post number 11 on the beaches of Barcelona.

The president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, asked on Tuesday “extreme caution” on beaches and swimming pools. In a press conference after the weekly meeting of the Executive Council, Aragonès recalled that Civil Protection works with the town halls -which are the ones that have responsibility for beach surveillance- and with the owners of the swimming pools in measures to avoid the drownings. “We are working to continue strengthening surveillance and care services as much as possible and, above all, to provide a rapid response. We ask the public to always follow the indications”, explained the president.

The professionals of the sector request, above all, a uniform and egalitarian regulation for all the municipalities. “Another problem is that of personnel. In the end, the lifeguards end up earning 1,200 euros a month and only have a job four months a year”, laments Canals.

In Tarragona, a bather on the Miracle beach died on Tuesday. This new death forced the accidental mayoress, Montse Aran, to meet with the Red Cross to analyze the increase in mortality on the beaches and agree to extend the lifeguard service by one hour on all the city’s beaches. Before it closed at 7:00 p.m. and now it will be at 8:00 p.m. Informative posters will also be installed and the request for precaution will be reinforced by the public address system on the beaches.

On the Somorrostro beach, in front of the Hospital de Mar in the Barceloneta neighborhood, an 88-year-old woman drowned on Monday last week. On Sunday, no one consulted in Somorrostro by EL PAÍS knew the news. No bather was in the least afraid of getting into the water. “She was a very old lady”, settled one of the users after having reminded him of the news about her. This 2023 is being the deadliest on Catalan beaches and pools.

