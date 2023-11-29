19 design fails that will make you want to go inside yourself and never come out again

Home page World

From: Nadja Rödig

Press Split

I do not know if I should laugh or cry. At this point it probably doesn’t matter anyway.

As a person who has as much talent for design in their whole body as other people have in their little fingernail, I really don’t want to show off. No matter whether it’s signs, pans or toilets: a chic and sensible design is demanding! So that we don’t end up on Construction fails (that I can hardly believe) If you stay put, there is a simple solution: you put competent people on the job. Just like it didn’t happen in the following examples…

1. And? How many times did you read “Bad Service” before you recognized the giant R?

2. The child in me wants to slide. The adult rightly says that I’m a bit stupid.

3. I certainly wouldn’t run into it every time like an NPC and just turn around again. No!

4. The basic idea of ​​preventing illegal parking was perhaps honorable, but the execution is poor.

5. At least you get to the parking lot this time… How you get to the elevator is your problem.

6. The basic idea was so on po-int.

7. If no one has gotten stuck here yet, I will voluntarily sit on this bench for two hours.

8. Also good: the bench trash can! Registered trademark. (Funny, nobody wants that.)

9. Hey, at least you can make a game out of this. Who can reach the fan’s off switch without losing a finger?

10. I have never watched men pee. I have questions.

11. Hey, a solution to this problem!

12. Yum. Intimate.

13. If you have the memory of a fruit fly, this fuel gauge is your final opponent.

14. Speaking of the final boss, that “non-stick pan” just spat in your face and got away with it.

15. Bonjour!

16. Well… If the rug is for your child, they might not be able to read it yet anyway.

17. If that elevator doesn’t actually go sideways like Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory, I’m going to report someone.

18. This mirror is either made of bulletproof glass or has been very lucky so far.

19. And the outlook just doesn’t get any better.

