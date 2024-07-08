Chicago authorities reported that more than 100 people were shot and killed during the Independence Day weekend, 19 of them dead. That number is up from the same period last year, when 11 people died and 60 were wounded.

One of the violent incidents occurred in Greater Grand, where two women were killed and three children were injured during a personal dispute. The escalation of violence led to the early closure of busy spots in the city, such as the 31st Street beach.