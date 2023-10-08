Statistics conducted by Emirates Today revealed that the total number of votes obtained by female candidates in the fifth session of the Federal National Council elections in 2023 amounted to 34,556 votes, representing 19.7% of the total number of voters who cast their votes over the four voting days inside and outside the country, amounting to 175 thousand and 487 votes.

In the elections, the preliminary results of which were announced the day before yesterday evening, Emirati women enjoyed a distinguished presence on electoral college lists at a rate of 51%, compared to 49% for men. Emirati women also continued their active participation in the fifth electoral cycle, as the final list included 128 female candidates out of a total of 309. Male and female candidates, at a rate of 41% of the total number of candidates, including 54 female candidates, compared to 64 male candidates in Abu Dhabi, 27 female candidates, compared to 30 male candidates in Dubai, 19 female candidates, compared to 31 male candidates in Sharjah, five female candidates, compared to 29 candidates in Ras Al Khaimah, and five female candidates, compared to 31 male candidates in Sharjah. Nine candidates in Umm Al Quwain, and six female candidates compared to nine male candidates in Fujairah, while the number of female candidates exceeded their male counterparts in the Emirate of Ajman, which recorded 12 female candidates compared to nine male candidates.

According to statistics, the Emirate of Dubai recorded the highest percentage of women voting, as it received 34.3% of the votes of the emirate’s voters who cast their ballots, with a total of 5,809 votes, out of 16,909 votes, while the Emirate of Abu Dhabi recorded the highest percentage of voters voting for female candidates, with a total of 17,500 votes, out of 16,909 votes. Out of 56 thousand and 471 votes, a percentage of 31% of the total number of voters’ votes in the emirate.

The statistics indicated that the National Women’s Candidates for the Emirate of Sharjah received 5,925 votes, representing (19.7%) of the total number of voters who cast their votes in the emirate, which numbered 29,996 votes, while the Ajman women’s candidates received 1,504 votes, representing (20.6%) of the vote. The total number of votes obtained by candidates in the emirate amounted to 7,283 votes.

The statistics showed that the female candidates of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain received 804 votes, representing (17.6%) of the total number of votes obtained by the candidates in the emirate, which amounted to 4561 votes, while the female candidates of Fujairah received 2161 votes, representing (8.7%) of the total number of votes. The 24,911 electoral votes obtained by the candidates for the emirate, and finally, the female candidates of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah received 853 votes, representing (2.4%) of the total number of citizens who participated in voting in the emirate, amounting to 35,357 male and female citizens.

The statistics dealt with the male and female candidates who received the least votes in each emirate of the country, as the total number of votes received by a candidate in Abu Dhabi was only three votes, and a female candidate for the same emirate received five votes, while the candidates with the least votes in Dubai received 20. votes, and the lowest female candidate received 13 votes. The lowest-voted candidate in Sharjah also received 24 votes, and the lowest female candidate received 44 votes.

In Ajman, the lowest-voting candidate received seven votes, while the lowest-voting female candidate in the emirate itself was content with only receiving one vote. In Ras Al Khaimah, the total number of lowest votes for a male candidate was 15 votes, and for a female candidate was 136 votes. In Umm Al Quwain, the lowest votes for a male candidate was 25 votes, and for a female candidate was 80 votes. While the candidates with the least votes in Fujairah received 34 votes, and the least female candidates received 79 votes.

• A candidate in Abu Dhabi wins only 3 votes… and a candidate in Ajman “is content with her vote.”

• Emirati women enjoyed a distinguished presence in the electoral college lists in the elections.

7 places for “appeals”

Today, the National Elections Committee continues to open the door to receiving appeals against the results of the 2023 Federal National Council elections, until tomorrow, as during this period every candidate has the right to appeal the results of the voting and counting processes, provided that the committee decides on the appeals submitted to it (if submitted) on Friday. Next.

The committee has identified seven places to receive requests for appeals on the results distributed throughout all the emirates, which are: the headquarters of the Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee in the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry building – second floor, the headquarters of the Dubai Emirate Committee in the Dubai World Trade Center (Hatta C & D Hall), and the headquarters of the Emirate Committee. Sharjah is in the Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, the headquarters of the Ajman Emirate Committee is in the Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Hall in the Ajman Museum, the headquarters of the Umm Al Quwain Emirate Committee is in the Ministry of Community Development building – first floor, the headquarters of the Ras Al Khaimah Emirate Committee is in the Amiri Diwan, and the headquarters of the Fujairah Emirate Committee is in the Chamber of Commerce. Fujairah Industry – 8th floor. Appeals requests will be submitted from eight in the morning until three in the afternoon today and tomorrow.