Netflix has decreed the premature end of 1899which will close its doors after only one season, leaving us with an unfinished story and a cut-off ending, but full of suspense. To announce it has been one of the authors of the Baran bo Odar series who wrote on his Instagram account:

It is with a heavy heart that we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed. We wish we could have finished this incredible journey with a second and third season, like we did with Dark. But sometimes things don’t go the way you planned. That’s life. We know how disappointed this is going to leave millions of fans out there. But we also want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts, who have been part of this fantastic adventure. We love you. Don’t forget it.

Bo & Jantje

With this message full of emotions therefore the collaboration between the pair of writers and Netflix endswhich had already brought us the aforementioned Dark, but perhaps there could still be a way out for the series. It already happened in the past that some works were “bounced” between different manufacturersas happened to the famous sitcom Brooklyn 99, and there is therefore the possibility that Kerberos could land in some new port.

The series actually has the numbers to still be a success, despite the conflicting reviews of the critics, there is still talk of a 76% on Rotten Tomatoes1899 had raised more than 79 million hours of streaming during its first week, going to take a leading place among Netflix’s 10 most watched titles. In short, the numbers are there, now the only thing missing is the will of some other publisher to exploit them.