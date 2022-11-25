“1899”, the sister series of “Dark”, reached Netflix to become the most enigmatic production in the catalog together with “Manifesto”. Its premiere has been a success, fans continue to comment on it on social networks, but it has not all been good news.

Through Twitter, the Brazilian comic author Mary Cagnin claims that showrunners Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese have stolen his idea. For this he shared specific images of the series identical to cartoons of the comic “black silence”.

“Everything is there: The Black Pyramid. Deaths inside the ship/ship. The multinational crew. The seemingly strange and inexplicable things. The symbols in the eyes and when they appear. It shocks me that it is simply identical to my comic published in 2016 ″, she claims.

Similarities between the bullets and scenes. Photo: composition LR / Netflix / Mary Cagnin

According to Cagnin, although their work is much shorter, the similarity is in the details: “Written codes. The voices that call them. Subtle plot details, such as the characters’ personal dramas, including their mysterious deaths.”

For their part, the creators of “1899” feel they are being unfairly accused. Although the case is already in the hands of the lawyers, they prefer that the writer desist from taking this to trial.

“We do not know the artist, nor her work, nor the comic. We would never steal from other artists, because we also feel like artists. I hope the accusations are dropped,” they responded almost immediately via Instagram.