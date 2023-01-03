Netflix decided to cancel the series 1899which therefore will not have a second season, as announced by the authors Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese on Instagram and other social channels.

The two, to whom we owe the Dark series, also streamed by Netflix, wrote a very heartfelt post:

“With heavy hearts we have to announce that 1899 will not be renewed. We would have loved to wrap up this incredible journey with a second and third season like we did with Dark, but sometimes things don’t go as you planned. That’s life. We know that millions of fans will be disappointed. We want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for being a part of this amazing adventure. We love you. Never forget that. Bo & Jantie”

So we will never know the conclusion of the journey from London to New York by the Kerberus ships. The reasons for the cancellation have not been disclosed, but they are imaginable (also because they are more or less always the same). Probably 1899 has not been seen by enough subscribers to warrant the production of the second season.