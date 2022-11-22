“1899″, the new series from the creators of “Dark”, is now available on Netflix. Director Baran Bo Odar and the screenwriter Jantje Friese they had promised to surpass their previous creation. Thus, after two complete viewings of this horror and science fiction adventure on the high seas, we can say that they fail to fully fulfill their promise .

However, that does not mean that we are facing a bad story much less before a disappointing story. She just didn’t get us from the start and we’ll tell you why.

“1899″: a mystery only for patients

If we compare the first seasons of both series, we will definitely realize that “1899” has a much slower pace than “Dark”.

There isn’t a bit clearer explanation of what’s going on on both ships until the fifth episode (the middle of the series). The first four are one long string of information that will make sense later.

While that last one isn’t necessarily a bad thing, it is a risk that makes the viewer stay or go. On the other hand, in “Dark”, the plot was evolving at a more natural and interesting pace.

The creators of “Dark” released “1899” this November. Photo: Netflix

Of course, from the fifth chapter of “1899” onwards, the answers begin to arrive and along with them more doubts. The series is really engaging.

Less complex?

We are not facing a huge puzzle like “Dark” was, but we are facing a premise that goes far beyond what we expected.

The creators of “Dark” ensure that their new series “1899” will not only be more violent, but more technological on a technical level. Photo: composition / Netflix

The ending reminds us of the animated tape “Paprika”, the famous saga of “Matrix” and of course something from “Interstellar”.

Although we don’t find ourselves with a plot as complex as its predecessor, this one does leave us with more than enormous questions and a completely unexpected twist when the last chapter arrives.

In “1899” we follow the story of a ship leaving Europe for America with passengers who leave behind a mysterious past. Photo: Netflix