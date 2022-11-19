“1899”, the sister series of “Dark”, is the new bet of Netflix. In its first season, we saw how a ship of European immigrants travels to New York, but its route changes when another ship with no survivors is discovered.

The ending left us with several doubts, such as the origin of the letters that various passengers from Cerberus received, Elliot’s pyramid and above all the function of the green beetles. For this reason, we share all the information about these last insects in case you missed any detail.

What is the function of the green beetle?

The green beetle was used primarily by Daniel and Elliot to open doors on the ship and secret passageways. As it is remembered, Emily Beecham took the captain to the house where she lost his wife and daughters.

What does the green beetle mean?

Like everything that happens on the ship, the beetle is not real. Everything is a simulation created by Maura and her husband Daniel so as not to lose her son Elliot. In a flashback, we see that the little boy had wanted to keep this animal and that is why his mother decided to use it as a key.

The green beetle has a significant origin for Maura. Photo: Netflix

The series “1899” has a total of eight episodes. All of them are exclusively available on the Netflix streaming platform as they are his original production.