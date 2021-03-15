The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 205 thousand and 579 new examinations were conducted during the past 24 hours on different groups in society, using the best and latest medical examination techniques, to early detection and count cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) and those who had contact with them and isolate them.

The intensification of investigation and examination procedures in the country and the expansion of the scope of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 1898 new cases of HIV infection of different nationalities, all of which are stable and subject to the necessary health care, thus bringing the total number of registered cases to 428,295 cases. The Ministry also announced the death of seven infected cases from the repercussions of infection with the emerging corona virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1402 cases.

‌ The Ministry of Health and Community Protection expressed its regret and sincere condolences and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling on community members to cooperate with health authorities and adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.

The Ministry also announced that 2,438 new cases of people infected with the virus had recovered and fully recovered from the symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, thus bringing the total of recovery cases to 408 thousand and 85 cases.

The Ministry also announced the provision of 37,969 doses of the Corona vaccine during the past 24 hours, thus bringing the total of the doses that have been provided until yesterday to six million and 578 thousand and 881 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 66.52 doses per 100 people.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

