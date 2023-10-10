The Protection Foundation for Women and Children in Ajman addressed 189 family problems during the first half of this year.

The “Hemaya” Foundation for Women and Children in Ajman, headed by Sheikha Azza bint Rashid Al Nuaimi, revealed that family problems topped the issues it dealt with during the first half of this year, with a total of 189 cases, stressing that family problems are the main cause of most cases of violence against women and children, including Physical, psychological and verbal violence.

According to statistics, a copy of which was obtained by Emirates Today, family problems were resolved first, with a total of 189 cases, followed by physical violence, with 164 incidents, then requests for financial assistance, with 71 requests, followed by legal consultations and neglect, with 50 cases each, and identification papers, with a total of 46 cases.

The statistics showed that cases of verbal violence amounted to 29 cases, then vision issues 21 cases, followed by cases of physical and verbal harassment with 16 cases, then custody problems for either the father or mother, alimony, and requests for shelter, with a total of 14 cases for each, followed by school problems and psychological violence with 13 cases. For both of them.

According to statistics, the “Hemaya” Foundation received a total of nine cases of marital problems, seven cases of psychological and social problems, then cases of people of determination and humanitarian cases of six cases each, followed by five cases of human trafficking, four cases of rape, and the same number of cases of divorce.

The “Hemaya” Foundation indicated that it had received reports of three suicide cases, as well as incidents of insults, incidents of threats, legal problems, and behavioral problems, in addition to two cases of bullying, two cases of expulsion, and two malicious reports, in addition to one case each of exploitation, juvenile delinquency, begging, illegitimate childbirth, and drug trafficking, and one case of an unknown child. Lineage, as well as missing care, a substance abuse case, an incestuous pregnancy, and a case of seeking refuge, as well as one family consultation.

For his part, the legal advisor to the Hemaya Foundation, Wafiq Hassan Al-Baba, said that family problems topped the statistics with 189 cases, and physical violence resulted in 164 cases. Therefore, we note that family problems are the main cause of all types of violence that occur, the most important of which is physical violence that may occur. It leads some to commit suicide or suffer permanent disabilities.

The Pope added to “Emirates Today” that neglect reached 50 cases, physical harassment 16 cases, and legal consultations also branch out from family problems, the majority of which are concentrated in divorce and family status, noting that family problems are topped by the identification papers that result from illegitimate childbirth. Especially after the cohabitation law was issued and allowed, and this thing results in the illegitimate birth of many children.

He stressed that the “Hemaya” Foundation always works to support and protect women and children from all forms of violence and abuse, in addition to the main role it plays in protecting families from disintegration and separation with the aim of maintaining their stability, because this has a major role in protecting children and raising them properly away from problems. Mental.

