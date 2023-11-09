Home page World

A hearse is parked at the Return to Nature Funeral Home. After 189 decomposing bodies were found in a funeral home in the US state of Colorado, the operators were arrested. © Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette/AP/dpa

Police discovered dozens of bodies discovered at a funeral home in the United States. There were complaints about the bad smell.

Colorado Springs – A shocking discovery recently attracted attention in the USA. Police discovered 189 decomposing bodies at a funeral home in the US state of Colorado. The two operators were arrested.

189 bodies discovered at US undertakers: police make arrest

As the district attorney’s office in Colorado Springs said in a statement on Wednesday (November 8). notice announced that the operators of the funeral home were suspected of having committed several crimes – including theft, forgery and mishandling of corpses. They were arrested on Wednesday in the state of Oklahoma and were to be transferred to Colorado.

“Ghastly” discovery in the USA: 110 bodies identified – background unclear

At the beginning of October, officials in the small town of Penrose near Colorado Springs were alerted to a foul smell emanating from the funeral home’s premises. Using a search warrant, emergency services gained access to the building and discovered the remains of dozens of people.

According to authorities, the bodies had been stored improperly. The sheriff in charge described the discovery as “horrific” and “disturbing.” The bodies were later removed and gradually identified to notify relatives. In the meantime, 110 people have been clearly identified, the responsible forensic pathologist Randy Keller told the station CBS News. The other bodies are still without identity.

“I am relieved that criminal charges have been filed against the owners of the funeral home and a criminal investigation has been initiated,” Gov. Jared Polis said after the arrest was announced. “I know this will not bring peace to the families affected by this heartbreaking incident, but we hope that those responsible will be held accountable in court.” The background to the case is still unclear. The investigation is ongoing.

