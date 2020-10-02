The news just came. The Elior group has announced the elimination of 1,888 jobs in France in its branch dedicated to fast food, claiming the slowdown in activity (due to the use of teleworking by many employees, in particular). 1,260 restaurants operated by the group are concerned. Wishing to limit the negative effects in terms of image, management guarantees that it will “propose a reclassification to the employees concerned”, while estimating at 1,000 the number of positions available in the coming year (for 1,888 redundancies). jobs). It also plans to set up a long-term partial activity system on large sites.

Yet the group was gargling itself a few weeks ago about its good financial results. At the end of July, the management admittedly reported a turnover down 19.3% (to 3.1 billion euros), but highlighted the solidity of the group: Elior can count on nearly 710 million euros in cash (after payment of dividends) and is pleased to have retained 80% of its activity during the confinement period, thanks in particular to its strong presence in the health sector (cleaning and catering services in hospitals, clinics, EPHAD). Many French companies would like to say the same!