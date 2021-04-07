The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the conduct of 243,759 new examinations for different groups of society, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country, with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the new Corona virus (Covid-19), and their contacts and isolation.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of the number of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 1,883 new cases of the emerging “Corona” virus.

This brings the total number of registered cases to 476 thousand and 19 injuries.

الوزارة The Ministry also announced the death of four cases as a result of the repercussions of infection with the virus.

This brings the number of deaths in the country to 1520 cases.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection expressed its regret and sincere condolences and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling upon community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions, and adhere to social distancing, to ensure the health and safety of everyone. The Ministry announced that 1,956 new cases had been cured of those infected with the Coronavirus, and that it had fully recovered from the symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care.

Thus, the total number of cures is 460 thousand and 841 cases.

And the Ministry announced the provision of 47,570 new doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine.

This brings the total of the doses it provided until yesterday, eight million 707 thousand and 73 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 88.04 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine to citizens and residents, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.

47.570

A new dose of the “Covid-19” vaccine was provided by the Ministry of Health.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

