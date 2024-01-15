The number of marriage contracts between male and female citizens last year, registered in the electronic marriage system at the federal courts of first instance in the country, increased from 1,776 contracts in 2022, to 1,882 contracts last year, at the level of four emirates, namely Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, and Fujairah.

Statistics on marriage contracts published by the Ministry of Justice on its website revealed that the total number of marriages in four emirates during the past year reached 3,860 contracts, which included 1,882 marriage contracts between male and female citizens, 1,375 marriage contracts between male and female residents, and 603 contracts between male and female citizens. .

The emirates of Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah recorded 3,703 marriage contracts during the year 2022, including 1,776 contracts between male and female citizens, while the rest of the contracts were distributed between male and female residents, and male and female residents, and male and other nationalities.

The digital government stated that the UAE government encourages the marriage of male and female citizens, to build stable and cohesive Emirati families, and to fortify the Emirati social and demographic structure.

She said that for this purpose, the Marriage Fund was established based on Federal Law No. (47) of 1992, complementing and integrating with the social policy whose foundations were laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him.

In 2016, the Marriage Fund Foundation was dissolved and the role of the Fund was merged with the Ministry of Community Development (formerly known as the Ministry of Social Affairs). Currently, the Marriage Grants Department, affiliated with the Ministry of Community Development, is the authority concerned with marriage grant requests, managing them, and approving them through the applicable laws and procedures.

The digital government indicated that there are specialized entities in each emirate that provide services to those about to get married, such as finding a suitable partner, providing community centres, wedding councils and halls, and providing guidance before and after marriage.

The Ministry of Justice provides the “electronic marriage” service, which enables those wishing to get married to book an appointment with the legal official and fill out the data of the concerned parties electronically, through a modern online database. The service is the first of its kind in the region and the country.

The “electronic marriage” service contributed to reducing the time period that marriage procedures previously took, in order to save the efforts of those about to get married.

Through this service, it is possible to book an appointment for the mobile official, specify the data, enter the address, and pay the fees. The system then determines the official who will attend, and sends a short message to the groom, with the official’s name and phone number.

The service allows appointments to be made in Arabic and English, and the appointment of the authorized person can be changed or cancelled, if necessary. The system sends a short message before the appointment as a reminder, which reduces the burden of waiting for long hours.

The system also provides many other features, such as proof of status, reissuing a marriage contract (replacement for a lost one), or reissuing a divorce certificate (for the wife).

It also stores copies of documents and documents electronically, for easy retrieval later. The system ensures smooth workflow, as it facilitates the process of transferring the transaction from one person to another. After the data is entered by the authorized person, it reaches the judge present at that time, to approve or reject the request electronically.

• 3,703 marriage contracts registered by state courts during 2022 in the emirates of Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, and Fujairah.