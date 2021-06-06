Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority is committed to achieving the highest levels of food safety and ensuring the availability of safe food for all members of society in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, by tightening control over food establishments and supply chains and ensuring their compliance with the provisions of Law No. 2 of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the legislation issued pursuant thereto. .

In its report on the occasion of the World Food Safety Day, which falls on June 7 of each year and is held this year under the slogan “Safe Food Today for a Healthy Tomorrow”, the Authority stressed that the production and consumption of safe food achieves immediate and long-term benefits for individuals and countries.

She pointed out that the oversight role it plays is one of the most important mechanisms to verify the application of food safety standards in all food and agricultural facilities operating in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, through advanced inspection systems and annual inspection plans that depend on the degree of health risk of the facilities. She revealed that the total number of inspection visits carried out during the past year amounted to more than 188,000 visits to all food and agricultural establishments and farms in the emirate, including visits to verify the application of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the “Covid-19” virus, and nearly 9000 were collected. Sample of food and feed from markets and outlets during the same year, and inspection of more than 91,000 imported food consignments. She pointed out that food safety is an issue of concern to everyone to ensure that the food we consume is safe and healthy, and the authority is working to involve all parties in assuming this responsibility, and to ensure that the risks of foodborne diseases are reduced, and is also working to strengthen cooperation with food safety authorities on The world level, in particular the World Health Organization, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations “FAO” and the International Network of Food Safety Authorities “Infosan” to strengthen international efforts to ensure food safety and the welfare of consumers.