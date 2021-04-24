The Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai Matar Mohammed Al Tayer revealed that the authority intends to increase the length of the maritime transport network by 188% to reach 158 kilometers, and increase the number of passenger transport lines by 400% to reach 35 scheduled passenger lines. Increasing the number of maritime transport fleet to reach 258 marine means, an increase of 32%, and increasing the number of marine transport stations to 79 stations, an increase of 65%, until 2030.

Al Tayer said: “Maritime transport is an essential part of the transport system in the Emirate of Dubai, as the number of its users is estimated at 14 million passengers annually, and it is witnessing a continuous growth in the number of transportation, stations and passengers, and it is expected to increase further with the completion of the construction of urban and tourism facilities on both sides. The Dubai Water Canal, and development projects with marine views, as the means of marine transport will be the preferred option for many citizens, residents and tourists to move around, and enjoy watching the tourism and urban facilities on the banks of the Dubai Creek, the Dubai Water Canal and the shores of the Arabian Gulf.

He added: “In 2020, the maritime transport sector witnessed an increase in the length of the transport network by 24 kilometers, bringing the total length of the network to 79 kilometers, and the addition of five crossings of the developed generation of traditional wooden ferries, bringing the total number of marine vessels owned by the authority to 55.”

He explained that the sector was able to overcome the challenges created by the “Covid-19” pandemic, by applying the principles of institutional flexibility and efficient utilization of capabilities, which contributed to ensuring the continuity of maritime transport business, noting that despite the challenges of the pandemic, the number of maritime transport passengers last year reached eight Millions and 49 thousand passengers.

He pointed out that the authority launched the pilot operation of five heritage crossings using biofuels (Biodiesel 5) officially approved in the United Arab Emirates in cooperation with the ENOC Group, and has achieved very positive results, as this fuel is an effective way to recycle waste and preserve the environment, which contributes to In achieving the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy, the results showed a reduction in harmful emissions, and the authority also launched the developed generation of traditional wooden abras, which were manufactured in the same manner as the current abras, and according to the highest standards of safety, security and environment.

Al Tayer explained that this year, the authority will add four marine lines to the marine transport network, with a length of 10 kilometers, bringing the total length to 89 kilometers, as it will link the night market in Deira Islands with the Al Ghubaiba station and the waterfront market station, as well as linking the Dubai Creek project with the Dubai Festival Station. City, Bluewater Station in the marine transportation network in Dubai Marina, the Heritage Village at Al Jaddaf Station and Dubai Festival City Station.





