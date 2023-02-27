Hurriyet: 188 developers and contractors arrested in Turkey after earthquakes

Turkey arrested 188 developers and contractors on suspicion of negligence after the earthquakes. About it informs Hurriyat.

It is noted that the country’s authorities have identified suspects among the management and employees of companies that may be responsible for the collapse of buildings after tremors. In this regard, 626 suspects were identified. While 188 suspects were arrested, 218 were released after judicial review.

Earlier it was reported that 166 people were arrested among the developers. Due to the nature of the destruction, it is assumed that critical mistakes were made during construction. Some multi-storey buildings collapsed on their sides, this could be due to incorrect calculations, soil erosion or demolition of supporting structures.

On February 6, powerful earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 were recorded in Turkey. They have become the strongest in the country since 1939. The World Health Organization called them “the worst natural disaster in the European region in a century.” The death toll from the earthquakes has exceeded 44,000.