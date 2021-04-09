The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the conduct of 247,634 new examinations, yesterday, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) and those who had contact with them and isolate them.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of the number of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 1,875 new cases of the virus.

Thus, the total number of registered cases reaches 480 thousand and six cases.

It also announced the death of three people from the repercussions of the injury, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1526 cases.

The Ministry expressed its regret, condolences and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling upon the community members to cooperate with the health authorities, adhere to instructions, and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.

The Ministry announced that 1939 new cases of people infected with the virus had recovered completely from the symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care.

Thus, the total number of recoveries is 464,971 cases.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 33,972 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine, bringing the total of the doses it had provided until yesterday to 8 million 923 thousand and 543 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution was 90.22 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine to citizens and residents, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.





