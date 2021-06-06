Yesterday, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 231,928 new examinations were conducted in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of discovering and counting cases of infection with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and those in contact with them, and isolating them.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of the scope of examinations, at the state level, contributed to the detection of 1,874 new cases of the virus.

Thus, the total number of registered cases is 583 thousand and 71 cases.

The Ministry also announced the death of three people as a result of the repercussions of infection with the Corona virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1699 cases.

The Ministry expressed its regret and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery to all the injured, calling on members of society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions, and adhere to social distancing, in order to ensure the health and safety of all.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of 1,842 new cases of people infected with the “Covid-19” virus, and its recovery from symptoms of the disease.

Thus, the total number of recoveries is 562,576.

The Ministry announced the provision of 21,741 new doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine, bringing the total doses it provided, as of yesterday, to 13,315,751 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 134.63 doses per 100 people.



