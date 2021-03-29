The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the conduct of 167,309 new tests, yesterday, with the aim of early detection of cases infected with the emerging coronavirus and their contacts and isolation.

‌ The intensification of the examination contributed to the detection of 1874 new cases of HIV infection of different nationalities, thus bringing the total number of registered cases to 457 thousand and 71 cases. And it announced the recovery of 2025 new cases of people infected with the virus.

And it revealed the death of five infected cases, from the repercussions of infection with the virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1486 cases.

It also announced the provision of 52,90 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine during the past 24 hours, thus bringing the total of the doses that have been provided until yesterday to eight million and 133 thousand and 841 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 82.24 doses per 100 people.





