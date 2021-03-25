1865 trainees, citizens and residents in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, benefited from 16 training workshops to qualify the new members of the “We are All Police” initiative, which included their implementation of 156,78 volunteer hours in field work during the year 2020, where they provided a helping hand and assistance to community members, in light of the precautionary measures to confront « Corona », and they responded to about 7,717 reports. The Director of the Community Police Department in the Community Security Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, Brigadier Dr. Hamoud Saeed Al-Afari, stated that the workshops in which citizens participated, along with residents from 28 communities, included axes that focused on increasing the security sense of the new members, and introducing them to the areas of community policing and information technology. And the reporting mechanism, and registration in volunteer work. He affirmed the Abu Dhabi Police’s interest in raising the competence of “We Are All Police” members, through training, developing skills in various policing fields, and increasing the sense of security within its development plans in establishing leadership and quality standards in policing work.

He pointed out that “We are all police” is an initiative that opens the door to all individuals in Abu Dhabi of various nationalities.





