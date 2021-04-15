The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department of Sharjah Police, Lt. Col. Muhammad Alai Al Naqbi, stated that the campaign carried out by the department, in cooperation with the Sharjah Municipality and the Bee’ah Company, to control the violating electric, motorcycle and pneumatic bicycles in various parts of the emirate, resulted in the seizure of 1863 bicycles in various areas in Sharjah. During the first quarter of this year.

He explained that the campaign seized 392 motorcycles, 1,290 bicycles, and 181 electric bicycles, pointing out that the most prominent violations are in driving these bicycles in places and roads not designated for them, and the failure of their drivers to adhere to special safety requirements, such as wearing a helmet and phosphorescent clothing, and other requirements that guarantee safety Its users, and the necessary legal measures have been taken against the violators.

He called on cycling users to adhere to the specified range.





