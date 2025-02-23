Max Reinthaler comes into the interview zone, he supports his hands on his knees, bends the upper body far down and looks at the floor as if he is looking for something. In this attitude he listens to the first question. What was the reason for the defeat this time? He takes the time with the answer for six seconds, then the central defender stretches back to his 1.93 meters and replies: “That we get 1-0 with the first really dangerous attack,” he says. If it were that easy.

Body language and statement could easily be misunderstood, especially since Reinthaler also said after this 0: 3 against Arminia Bielefeld: “I didn’t see Bielefeld who were superior.” Reinthaler was simply physically flat, drained. As a lion fan, you don’t have to worry about the fact that you did not recognize the seriousness of the situation at 1860 Munich. “We have to accept everything that comes, we just have to force it. We have to force it, no matter how, ”said Reinthaler’s final plea on Friday evening. Midfielder Philipp Maier said in Magentasport on the current situation: “You always have pressure at sixty Munich. You have to be able to deal with it, otherwise you are with the wrong club. “

They had not allowed anything to be guilty on the square. This is not, but it should be worried about the fans: that they have already accepted the relegation battle, and still nothing better comes out than 2: 8 goals in the past two third division games. A last place in the home table and since Sunday afternoon table 16 in the overall table. Looking at the situation through white-blue glasses certainly does not make it better, rather it can mean that Bavarianly speaking with the almost safe relegation SpVgg Unterhaching, who lost 0-1 at Erzgebirge Aue on Saturday, two teams the Free State could slip into the regional league.

For sixty, of course, it would be the significantly greater disaster, in the middle of a time when it is discussed how important a second -division -compatible stadium for the future planning is. In the question that the club permanently puts in front of the tear test: Is 1860 Munich still a nationwide or just a regional phenomenon? Even if the followers put their protest on Friday that FC Bayern players recently stood for a photo shoot in “their” west curve – it is only a reminiscence of the hatred of earlier days. In the worst case, when FC Bayern II rises to the third division in May, even their second representation could even be more class than “Munich’s true love”.

Can a team simply park their naivety in the game through a coaching arrangement?

The biggest lion problem on the pitch is that despite a short coaching effect to Patrick Glöckner, they are still far too easy to get out of the frame. This became particularly clear against a clever team like Bielefeld, who will play against Werder Bremen to move into the DFB Cup semi-final on Tuesday. “The punishment of mistakes immediately, we do not punish mistakes immediately, so that’s another question of quality,” said Glöckner. Maier addressed his own naivety, and it is the big question of whether a head coach can be able to arrange this naivety in training.

The goals conceded on Friday are the best document: Before 0: 1 (36th) there was an unannounced drinking break that took the pace out of the game. Then a long kick -off and a prolonged extension, the defense was simply not in the picture, which later also noticed left -back Anderson Lucoqui. Immediately before 0: 2 (83.), that Lucoqui had just walked off the field, sixty played outnumbered. And collected the hit on his defense side, which the sixties Julian Gutau initiated with a perfect steep pass. Whether he wanted to play Lucoqui who was not present or whether he just had a blackout is one of the aftermath.

The upcoming games are, again, again, again, particularly important: In March there are three games against competitors who are still behind the 1960s: away in Hanover, at home against Unterhaching and away in Osnabrück. But Glöckner is still far from finding a Hampen team that might also have a little more solid. On Sunday it was still questionable whether Thore Jacobsen would be out longer – the veteran in the defensive midfield had sat on the lawn shortly before the break and had not run up at the second half.

How seriously Lucoqui was injured was not yet known. At least he was lucky that he was not expelled from the field in the 71st minute, and the referee had already shown him yellow-red. And then obviously noticed that he had not Lucoqui before, but the other number three on the field, Bielefeld’s Joel Felix, showed yellow. So it could still get worse for sixty than it already is – even if that sounds strange.