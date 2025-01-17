Argirios Giannikis has been coaching TSV 1860 Munich for 374 days, and although he is four points and one place in the table better than when he arrived, he is somehow worse off than he was back then. Minus five is the exact same goal difference, although the team scored eleven more goals and allowed eleven more. Of course, for a club that always feels like promotion is its goal, every standstill is a step backwards. “It is also clear that there is still a need for optimization,” admits the 44-year-old when asked whether he was surprised to still have such support in the club – he no longer had this support from many fans in December.

There is a need for optimization – perhaps there is also a need for communication. It’s like with the team: If you show yourself to be fighting, the stands will forgive you for one more slip-up. On Thursday afternoon, Giannikis appeared a little buttoned up, especially because his training jacket was zipped up to the top. What is much more important, of course, is that the team itself sometimes plays well and sometimes badly, creating perplexity among the supporters. After the short Christmas holidays, Giannikis said he worked on pretty much everything with the team, “physically, technically and tactically, all phases of the game, but also switching processes.” But can the team really get better?

The squad has not changed before the start of the second half of the season on Saturday against third-placed 1. FC Saarbrücken (2 p.m.). The Lions would actually have liked to react to the many injuries and, above all, bring in a striker, but managing director Christian Werner was probably outplayed by his predecessor Marc-Nicolai Pfeifer, now at Rot-Weiss Essen, when it came to signing Dominik Martinovic went, one of very few attackers on the market who are trusted to reliably make a third division team better. The Lions haven’t given up anyone yet, but that might not be such a bad thing at the moment.

Because now Giannikis has the problem that he has to rebuild his defense again due to injuries, even if players like captain Jesper Verlaat and Raphael Schifferl are about to return. Right-back Lukas Reich is now out, which could either lead to the use of an inexperienced player or to a system change. At least: Thore Jacobsen and goalkeeper Marco Hiller probably recovered in time.