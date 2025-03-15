If a lion had looked at the opponent’s bench in the late Saturday afternoon, more and less good memories should have been. Haching’s President Manfred Schwabl stood there, he is a former sixty player, assistant coach Sven Bender was one of the largest lion talents that existed so far. And Haching’s coach Heiko Herrlich was there as a coach of Jahn Regensburg on the historic May 30, 2017 when the sixties remained their last game in the Allianz Arena so far and lasted the last ten minutes of play due to tumulties of the sixty fans for three quarters.

This time it came to the Grünwald Stadium with the SpVgg Unterhaching, and their fans also caused a game interruption towards the end of this third division derbies, albeit a shorter one. Some had thrown small fireworks into the five-meter space, one was right next to the sixty goalkeeper Marco Hiller and still smoldered. Hiller pulled away from teammates nervously, beer cup flew onto the goal.

This heated derby will probably be a kind of May 30th for Unterhaching, because very likely they will no longer appear in the Grünwald stadium for a long time, except perhaps in the association cup. “We have to remain realistic,” said Johannes Geis after the game without taking the word descent in his mouth. For Haching, the 1: 2 (1: 1) defeat in the derby was the feeling of descent, for the sixties almost synonymous with the feeling of league.

“Ten points from four games are already a board,” said sixty coach Patrick Glöckner after the game. But although Unterhaching had rarely come dangerously in front of the goal in the final phase, the success of the hosts had been acutely at risk for over 20 minutes. Referee Assad Nouhoum had sent Maximilian Wolfram off the pitch in the 72nd minute, after a tactical but rather harmless foul. “Honestly,” said Glöckner, “the rule interpretation does not provide.”

The compensation of the sixties is based on pure happiness

The outrage was even greater when Haching’s Manuel Stibler only saw the yellow card for a much rabid foul in the 86th minute. There were some curious decisions, “was funny, no, Heiko, the corner,” said Glöckner in the press conference to his trainee colleague. The referee had refused a corner kick to the Hachingers by half -time.

The beginning of the game had initially aroused bad memories of younger days in the sixties, because the derbies against Haching ran in the one and a half years in which Marc Unterberg coach was in the suburb. The Unterberger, dismissed in December, was sitting in the main grandstand this time. And looked at how Unterhaching was surprising, but initially deservedly took the lead. Sixty right-back Tim Danhof was simply left by 20-year-old Fabio Torsiello, like a pinball ball, the ball found its way on the head of Lenn Jastremski, Jesper Verlaat could no longer fend off.

From then on, Danhof tried very hard to make up for his inattentiveness in front of the goal, after 20 minutes he recorded the first good chance for the hosts. Sixty goalkeeper Marco Hiller almost had a minute a minute later. He did not get a corner kick under control, Manuel Stiefler came to the shot from five meters – Hiller fought his head. When Danhof started the running duel in the other penalty area in the 31st minute, he was not particularly fast again, but now on purpose. He was very happy to let Maximilian Hennig step into his chop, the penalty whistle followed promptly.

The Tunay Deniz shot over 20 meters, with which he turned the game and decided, was a further evidence that the midfielder goes ahead. (Photo: Leonhard Simon/Getty Images for DFB)

It took forever before Maximilian Wolfram was allowed to shoot, he also had to put the ball back to the point. Then he shot exactly as you shouldn’t shoot: half -high and unplaced. Kai Eisele parried aside, Tunay Deniz only hit the outside network in the 32nd minute.

The fact that the equalizer still fell before the break whistle was pure happiness: Lukas Reich came to the shot from exactly 17 meters, but it looked rather a bit desperate, he was more likely to chip the ball out of the booth, but she fell perfectly into the net behind Eisele. It could hardly believe it, it was the first goal among the professionals for the 18-year-old home. “I admit that we didn’t train the shot like this,” later flattened coach Glöckner.

Another player’s shooting technology became a big topic, she got the rating “incredible”. Tunay Deniz ‘shot from over 20 meters, with which he turned and decided the game, was so beautiful that the good preparatory work by Dickson Abiama was almost forgotten (59.). Above all, however, this shot was a further proof that the midfielder was going on since the coach ordered him a little further backwards. “Tunay at the moment manages to put his stamp on,” said Glöckner, “he is so disciplined in defensive behavior. A complete player for us. ” And no, you couldn’t practice the shot in a few weeks, he probably acquired that long before.

“We knew that we have more quality in all positions, we showed that in the end,” said Deniz. When asked whether it was not a shame to have to go into the international break after this successful English week, the 31-year-old said grinning: “So, it’s good to have a little break.” The lions now have 39 points, seven still want to get them before they officially exclude the league. Unterhaching is still only seven kilometers, but as the bottom of the table is 20 points away.