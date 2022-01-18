The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority has completed the delivery of electricity services to 4,089 sites, the installation of 18,516 smart meters and the operation of 637 transformers in various residential, industrial, commercial, governmental and agricultural areas in the city of Sharjah during the year 2021. The Director of the Electricity Services Department, Dr. Eng. Hassan Al Zarooni, confirmed that the expansion in the installation of meters Smart brings many advantages and benefit to the authority and customers alike. He pointed out that the mechanism for connecting electricity to facilities begins with the electricity contractor submitting a service connection request at the Shared Services Department after completing 80% of the project completion stage, then transferring the request to the competent authority of the authority to study the project by determining the likely feeding point to supply the facility with electricity and a field visit by an engineer A specialist to inspect the site to make a final report on the facility’s needs of materials (meter – cable size and length), based on the required load.

This is followed by the transfer of the request automatically after opening the connection request in the Shared Services Department to the Inspection Department, and the date of the site inspection is set within two working days, to ensure the integrity of the wiring and electrical connections and their compliance with the specifications and requirements of the authority, and then deliver the inspection certificate after passing the electricity test that authorizes the project owner to extract Service delivery certificate from the municipality.

After making sure that the fees that include connection fees and materials are paid, the meter is installed, the cable is extended, and the connection is made to the main point, until a service delivery certificate/certificate of completion is obtained from the municipality.



