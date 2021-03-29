Authorities of the Ecological Airport of the Galapagos Islands, about a thousand kilometers west of the coast of Ecuador, found this Sunday 185 baby giant tortoises, ten of them dead, in luggage that was destined for the continent.

The airport company reported in a statement that it detected “a shipment of 185 turtles that intended to be sent to the city of Guayaquil” and that were inside suitcases of luggage that had been declared as carriers of “souvenirs». It also specified that the control operation was carried out jointly with personnel from the Galapagos National Park (PNG) and reported that of the total number of turtles found wrapped in plastic, ten failed to survive.

The source explained that the age of the turtles does not exceed 3 months and that their shell is extremely young, so it is very difficult to detect which of the islands of the archipelago they belong to. In order to protect the survivors, the Baltra Island airport authority, where the ecological terminal is located, has adapted a special place to house them and allow them to move safely.

“There are no detainees yet”, although the departure of the drivers who transported the cargo to the Baltra terminal from Puerto Ayora, the capital of neighboring Santa Cruz Island, the most populated island of the archipelago, has been prevented.

The Galapagos Ecological Airport recalled that it signed its adherence to the so-called Buckingham Palace Declaration, which seeks to combat species trafficking in the world, for which the company permanently trains its staff and maintains the commitment to notify the authorities of this kind of facts. It also explained that when it detects shipments suspected of containing illegally transported wildlife, it can refuse to accept or send those shipments.

For his part, the Ecuadorian Minister of the Environment, Marcelo Mata, rejected the illegal act and said that he will ensure that those responsible are drastically punished. “As a national environmental authority, I categorically reject these crimes against wildlife and the natural heritage of Ecuadorians,” Mata wrote on his Twitter account. He also said that he will ensure that these acts “are punished with all the rigor, in accordance with current regulations.”

The Galapagos Islands were declared in 1978 as a Natural Heritage of Humanity by Unesco thanks to its rich terrestrial and marine biodiversity, where many unique species live in the world. This archipelago is made up of 13 large islands, 6 minor and 42 islets, and is considered a natural laboratory that allowed the English scientist Charles Darwin to develop his theory on the evolution and natural selection of species.