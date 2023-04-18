Khartoum turned into a “ghost town” after 3 days of battles between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, as it became difficult for residents to move around to meet their needs in light of the aerial bombardment and violent clashes on the ground.

The “Sky News Arabia” correspondent said that the shrapnel of the fighting affected a number of major hospitals in the Sudanese capital, confirming that at least 3 of them were out of service.

The Sudanese Central Committee of Doctors painted a bleak picture of the humanitarian situation, and said that the death toll is increasing among civilians inside and outside Khartoum, pointing to the accumulation of corpses in the streets amid great difficulties in reaching them.

The University of Khartoum administration was forced to bury one of its students inside the university campus, after the transfer of his body to his house, not far from the university, failed.

Muhammad Nour, who resides in a hotel in the Arab Market area in central Khartoum, told Sky News Arabia that he saw from his room window a number of corpses lying on the road, showing signs of decomposition and swelling.

In addition to the dangerous security conditions that impede the work of ambulance teams, most hospitals suffer from an acute shortage of medical staff and aid.

Many civilians are at risk of death due to injuries inside their homes, as a result of indiscriminate shooting in light of the continuous chases between the forces of both sides in the streets of residential areas.

Residents of Khartoum and other cities are facing great difficulties, in light of the power outage and water supply in more than 60 percent of the residential areas, and during the past three days, the roads were empty of pedestrians, and the markets and shops closed their doors.

Since Saturday, Khartoum and other cities in the country have witnessed violent clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, due to differences between them over the process of merging into unified forces.

Hours after the fighting broke out in Khartoum, it expanded to include 7 other cities, including the city of Meroe, about 350 km north of the capital, in addition to El-Obeid, El-Fasher and Zalingei in the west of the country. The clashes also included the city of Port Sudan on the Red Sea in eastern Sudan.