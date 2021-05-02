The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the conduct of 205,625 new examinations, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country, with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) and those who had contact with it and isolate them.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of the scope of examinations contributed to the detection of 1,847 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of registered cases to 523,795 cases. The Ministry also announced the death of two people from the repercussions of the injury, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1593 cases.

The Ministry announced the recovery of 1,791 new cases of people infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and that they recovered from symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care.

Thus, the total number of recoveries is 504,251 cases.

And it announced the provision of 24,743 new doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine, bringing the total of the doses it provided to 10 million and 634 thousand and 693 doses, and the rate of distribution of the vaccine rose to 107.53 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination.





