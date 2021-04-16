The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the conduct of 198,135 new examinations, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging corona virus (Covid-19) and those who had contact with it and isolate them.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of the number of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 1,843 new cases of the virus.

This brings the total number of registered cases to 493,266 cases.

The ministry also announced two deaths due to the repercussions of the injury. This brings the number of deaths registered in the country to 1547 cases.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection expressed its regret and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling upon the community members to cooperate with the health authorities and adhere to the instructions and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.

The Ministry announced the recovery of 1,506 new cases of people infected with the emerging corona virus (Covid-19), and their recovery from symptoms of the disease, thus bringing the total number of cases to 476,518 cases.

Yesterday, the Ministry announced the provision of 102,340 new doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine.

This brings the total of the doses that have been provided, as of yesterday, to nine million and 489 thousand and 684 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution increases to 95.95 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine to citizens and residents, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Corona virus.

102.340

A thousand new doses of the Covid-19 vaccine provided by the Ministry of Health within 24 hours.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

