The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 311,282 new examinations were conducted during the past hours, with the aim of early detection, counting cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and those in contact with them and isolating them.

The intensification of investigation and examination procedures in the country, and the expansion of the scope of examinations at the state level, contributed to the detection of 184 new cases of Corona virus of different nationalities, all of which are stable cases, and are subject to the necessary health care, bringing the total registered cases to 736,708 cases.

The Ministry also announced the death of two infected cases, as a result of the repercussions of infection with the virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 2,102 cases.

She expressed her regret and sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased, and her wishes for a speedy recovery to all the injured.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of 306 new cases of people infected with the Corona virus, and their full recovery from the symptoms of the disease, after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital.

And it announced the provision of 32,184 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine during the past hours, bringing the total doses that were provided until yesterday 20 million and 196 thousand and 549 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 204.20 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide a “Covid-19” vaccine, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.





