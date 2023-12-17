admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 17/12/2023 – 6:11

On December 17, 1833, Kaspar Hauser died in the city of Ansbach as a result of a stabbing by an unknown person. Five years earlier, he had appeared in Nuremberg without anyone knowing where he came from.” They say he came from Nuremberg and couldn't speak a word. In the market square, they formed a circle around him to watch him. Some said he was an animal, others asked what he wanted here and for him to go to hell, out with him, out with him…”

But the curiosity of the citizens of Nuremberg did not allow them to expel him on that Pentecost Monday in 1828. The poet and philosopher Anselm von Feuerbach described “a young man in peasant clothes, who was standing there in a very strange posture and trying to move forward, looking like a drunk, unable to stand up straight and unable to control his feet.”

Taken to the police station, he was unable to give information about himself: neither his name, nor where he came from, nor his profession could be ascertained by the authorities. His answers were always gibberish, more stuttered than spoken. And, often, a “woas nit” (I don’t know, in Bavarian dialect).

It was impossible to obtain more information about the stranger. But he brought with him a letter addressed “to the excellent captain” of a certain military regiment. Cavalry soldiers would have abandoned the young man in the Nuremberg Market Square.

The stranger, approximately 20 years old, was named Kaspar Hauser. The fate of this “son of Europe”, as he was called, moved public opinion in the 19th century like few other events. Across the continent, people could read in gazettes and newspapers the story of the mysterious young man who had appeared out of nowhere in Nuremberg.

Even today, countless books and theses, cinematographic dramas and television miniseries are produced, always with new versions and interpretations of the story. However, at least one of the rumors could be refuted by pathologists in 1998: the one that stated that Kaspar Hauser was the son of a noble family from the Principality of Baden and that, due to intrigues, he had been exchanged shortly after birth and had grown up trapped in a dungeon.

The story seemed plausible, as the boy was probably born in 1812 and grew up in complete isolation, without contact with other people. Anselm Feuerbach, who was also a jurist, spoke of “a crime against the intellectual life of a human being”. But Kaspar Hauser had nothing to do with the noble lineage of the princes of Baden, as proved through genetic examination using the most modern techniques.

Indisputable, however, is the fact that the boy – bewildered, completely careless and almost demented when he was found – managed to successfully absorb the most progressive school education of his time in just four years. He learned music and demonstrated a talent for poetry. Could it be, then, that he had an “upper class background”? Who knows, he was even a son of Napoleon?

Be that as it may, Kaspar Hauser did not live long. He had been transferred to the city of Ansbach, near Nuremberg. There he went for a walk on December 14, 1833, when he was stabbed in the chest by an unknown man. It was the second mysterious attempt on his life since he appeared in the Nuremberg Market Square. This time, he only managed to survive the stabbing for three days.

Although real, Kaspar Hauser's life seems like a product of fiction. At the site of his murder, a sign was placed with the words in Latin: Hic occultus occulto occisus est (“Here a mysterious person was murdered in a mysterious way”).

