Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

The 12th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jujutsu Championship will be concluded tomorrow, Friday, which was hosted by the Jujitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City for four days, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

The activities of the third day were held yesterday, which included the blue and purple belt competitions for professionals under 30 years of age, and witnessed the brilliance of the UAE players, who won 22 colored medals with 6 gold, 11 silver and 5 bronze medals, and our players topped the general standings for professionals with a score of 18,320 points, while Brazil came again with 9560 points. Russia is third with a score of 2560 points. The golds for the UAE players went to Omar Al-Suwaidi in the weight of 56 kg for the blue belt, Khaled Al-Shehhi in the weight of 62 kg for the same belt, Zayed Al-Kathiri in the weight of 56 kg for the purple belt, Omar Al-Fadhli in the weight of 62 kg for the belt itself, and Muhammad Al-Amiri in the weight of 77 kg for the purple belt Also, the only gold for women was Shamma Youssef Al-Kalbani, who weighed 62 kg for the blue belt.

The third day’s competitions were attended by Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior, Naama Al Mansoori, a member of the Federal National Council, Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President of the Emirates Jiu-Jitsu Federation, Youssef Abdullah Al Batran, a member of the Emirates Jiu Jitsu Federation Council, and Rashid Mahboob Al Qubaisi, CEO of Afaq Islamic Company. For financing, Talal Al Hashemi, Executive Director of Sports Development Sector at Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Khaled Al Hinai, Executive Director of Al Wahda Club Group, Saeed Al Khasouni, Executive Director of Sports Games Company for Al Dhafra Club, and Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, Acting Executive Director of Operations at Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA”, and Saed Hegazy, Assistant General Manager at Premier Motors, Saleh Harrah, Vice President of General Services for ADNOC Distribution, Agheith Al-Akkad, Director of Lincoln Showroom, and Walid Hassan, Director of Land Rover Jaguar.

For his part, Youssef Abdullah Al-Batran, Board Member of the Jujitsu Federation, thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his gracious patronage of the championship, praising the absolute support that jujitsu enjoys from the country’s wise leadership, and affirming the Federation’s keenness to continue work to consolidate the presence of the game At the state level, especially since the name of sport has become associated on the global level with the name of the capital, Abu Dhabi. He said: We are pleased today to launch the professional competitions in the blue and purple belts, which is the category that we consider the most important reservoir for the brown and black belt stars, and added: Given the high-level performance levels shown by the players, we can confidently look forward to the brown and black belt competitions on Friday, to culminate with it activities Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, and we conclude a new line in the march of successes of Jiu-Jitsu sport in the UAE.

Al-Batran added: The success in organizing the event is a continuation of the approach of our country, which has mastered the challenges and turned them into opportunities, as we did not view the challenges of the pandemic as an obstacle to the path of achievement, but rather as an opportunity to demonstrate our ability to innovate and succeed, as we were able to gather Jujutsu champions from different parts of the world on one carpet. At the same time, we provided the ideal platform for the people of the country to rise to the world.