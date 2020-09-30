In Maharashtra, 18317 new cases of corona virus infection were reported, after which the number of infected people has reached 13,84,446 on Wednesday. The health department gave information about this. The department has said that 481 people died in the state due to which the number of people who have died so far from this infection has increased to 36,662.

The department said that out of 481 deaths, 237 people have died during the last 48 hours while 115 infected have died a week ago. The department said that 129 other people died earlier. It said that today, a total of 19,163 patients were discharged from hospitals after treatment during the day, taking the total number of patients who have become infection-free to 10,88,322.

The department said that currently 2,59,033 patients are undergoing treatment in the state. Department officials said 2,654 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Mumbai, which has increased the number of infected here to 2,05,268, while the death toll in Mumbai has risen to 8,929 with 46 more deaths. Has arrived.

Health officials said that a total of 5,743 new cases were reported in Mumbai division, taking the total number of infected to 4,81,103. So far 15,851 infected have died in the area. Today, 1,370 new cases of Corona virus infection were reported in Pune city, taking the total number of infected people in the district to 1,55,714 while the death toll of 28 infected people has increased to 3,528.

According to the information of the department, the number of infected people in Pune division is 366,092 while the number of deaths has been 7,893. Officials said that similarly the number of infected and dying in Nashik division is 1,83,736 and 3,678 respectively.

He said that 93,875 cases have been reported in Kolhapur division while 2,878 people have died. Similarly, in Aurangabad division, 52,303 people have been infected and the death toll is 1,327. According to the information received from the department, 67,85,205 samples have been tested in the state so far.

The official said that 21,61,448 people in the state are currently in quarantine in their home while 29,178 others are in institutional quarantine.

The figures of Kovid — 19 from Maharashtra are as follows –

Total cases 13,84,446,

New Cases 18,317,

Death toll 36,662,

10,88,322 freed from infection

2,59,033 patients under treatment

Total check 67,85,205.