Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Abu Dhabi City Municipality has carried out 182 field campaigns to maintain the general appearance since the beginning of this year 2021 until yesterday, which included all areas within its geographical scope, and 31,896 awareness messages were sent to the public, where the municipality carried out 30 campaigns that covered all areas of Abu Dhabi Island, in cooperation with the leadership Abu Dhabi Police General, Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center “Tadweer”, Al-Nisr Environmental Services and Pest Control Company, “Lavajet” Company, and West Coast Cleaning and Environmental Services Company.

The municipality also carried out 73 campaigns targeting owners, contractors and community members in Mohammed bin Zayed City, Shakhbout City, Al Raha Beach, Sas Al Nakhl, Rabdan and Madinat Zayed, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Center for Waste Management “Tadweer” and Aldar Properties, in addition to sending 5515 An awareness message through the smart inspector system to the target groups in these areas. In the areas of Al Wathba and Baniyas, the municipality implemented 40 campaigns targeting residents, contractors and consultants, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Police General Command, the Abu Dhabi Distribution Company, the Sanitation Company, and the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center “Tadweer”.

The municipality also implemented 24 campaigns targeting all members of society in Musaffah Industrial, Al Mafraq Industrial, Al Nouf, and Hamim, in cooperation with the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, Civil Defense, Abu Dhabi Center for Waste Management “Tadweer”, Sea Tower Sand Company, and Al Rashid Company, in addition to Sending 26,381 awareness text messages to community members in these areas since January 2021 until today.

The municipality also implemented 9 campaigns in Shahama and neighboring areas, targeting owners, farm owners and all members of society, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, and the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center “Tadweer”, while 6 campaigns were implemented targeting all areas of Khalifa City, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Center Waste Management “Recycling”. The campaigns that were implemented to improve the public appearance and preserve the clean healthy environment that Abu Dhabi enjoys, have included campaigns on indiscriminate dumping of waste, cleaning surfaces and installing satellite dishes in commercial buildings, cleaning cakes in residential neighborhoods, and cleaning corridors belonging to shops and industrial lands. As well as control campaigns on waste of unknown origin, and random emptying of sewage waste in residential areas, in addition to campaigns for graffiti, damaged flags, abandoned cars, loose animals and others. The campaigns also included random bachelors, farm waste, sale in popular housing, housing for bachelors in residential neighborhoods, overcrowding, construction waste in residential neighborhoods, placing temporary obstacles, building without a permit, stockpiling materials and dumping waste and waste, as well as neglecting the property to the extent that it makes it distorted. The public appearance poses a threat to public safety and health, the exploitation of the corridor separating the popular houses, the removal of groceries and shops in the dwellings, in addition to campaigns on buildings that need maintenance, abandoned and neglected buildings, buildings, houses, dilapidated and dilapidated popular dwellings and others.