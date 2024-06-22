Deadline is until Tuesday (June 25th); government has already paid R$1 billion to families in Rio Grande do Sul affected by floods

Of the 444 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul in an emergency or calamity situation, 182 have not yet requested the Reconstruction Aid. The deadline for Rio Grande do Sul city halls to register the families that will receive the benefit ends next Tuesday (June 25, 2024).

Aid will be granted to residents in areas actually affected by the floods. The value will be R$5,100 per family.

City halls must register family data in the Reconstruction Aid website. The family responsible must confirm the information on the same page. Once approved, the Caixa Econômica Federal will make the deposit.

Although the registration deadline ends on June 25, analyzes and payments for families already registered and entitled to the benefit will continue until all applications are analyzed.

According to the federal government, 256.7 thousand families from 115 municipalities have already been approved for the benefit. Of this total, 208 thousand confirmed their data and 202 thousand have already received the benefit.

More than R$1 billion has already been granted through Reconstruction Aid. The federal government expects to serve 375 thousand families in Rio Grande do Sul, representing R$1.9 billion in investment.

The amount allocated to the benefit was initially R$1.23 billion for 240,000 families. Last Wednesday (June 19, 2024), with the publication of the provisional measure 1,235/2024, the Ministry of Integration and Regional Development obtained extraordinary credit of R$689.6 million. With this, another 135 thousand families will be able to benefit from the aid.

Reconstruction Aid was created by provisional measure 1,219/2024. With the benefit, displaced or homeless families in Rio Grande do Sul will receive R$5,100, in a single installment, to help recover property lost in the floods.

There are no defined criteria for using the resource, that is, victims can use the money as they see fit.