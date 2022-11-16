The Operation and Control Department of the Ras Al Khaimah Transportation Authority has seized 1813 cases of illegal passenger transport in the emirate, through field control campaigns since the beginning of this year, explaining that the illegal transportation of passengers by private vehicles is an uncivilized and illegal phenomenon, which prompted the authority to intervene firmly to eliminate On this phenomenon, because of the danger it carries to the safety of passengers.

And she stated that these practices pose a threat to society, as they lack the approved standards for security and safety in vehicles, in addition to other risks related to drivers practicing this type of transport, and the difficulty of controlling it because they are vehicles that are not licensed to work in this field, and that the vehicles are often It is not insured, and the driver is unknown to passengers, which poses a great danger to users.

And she confirmed that she seeks to control these practices, by intensifying inspection campaigns by the authority’s inspectors, in cooperation and coordination with the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police, and applying a fine of 5,000 dirhams, and 10,000 dirhams if the violation is repeated.

And she called on the public not to use this type of illegal transportation, and to use public transportation and shared transportation, to reduce this phenomenon and preserve their security and safety.