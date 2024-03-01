Porsche and Toyota in the front row

Porsche, Toyota, Porsche and Ferrari: this is the alternation in the first two rows of the starting grid 1812km of Qatar which will kick off the 2024 WEC World Championship tomorrow on the Lusail circuit. Antonio Fuoco signed the fourth overall performance in the Hyperpole, Antonio Giovinazzi the eighth. The third 'customer' Ferrari 499P will start from twelfth. Fuoco stopped more than six tenths behind poleman Campbell, but like his compatriot he managed to improve one position compared to his 'entry' position in the final and decisive phase of Qualifying. Below are the statements of the two Italian pilots.

Antonio Fuoco: “Qualifying and Hyperpole were difficult sessions for us during which we gave our all. At the end of the day I'm happy because we were able to push, making the most of all the minutes on the track, and improving our lap times. The race? We will start from a good position, but we know that the race will be complicated and we will have to approach it with great carealso considering that here in Lusail in the first four-five hours we will face hot temperatures which in the final phase will even drop by several degrees”.

Antonio Giovinazzi: “We gained access to the Hyperpole which was not at all a given, considering that many cars ran very close times. We will start from the fourth row in this first test of the 2024 season, aware that the race will be long and, I think, very competitive for the top positions.”