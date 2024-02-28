Ferrari 499P chasing Toyotas

“We want to increase the number of successes throughout the season“. So the number one on the wall Ferrari Antonello Coletta underlined that the objective for 2024 is to defend the success achieved in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the centenary edition and 'unlock' also in other stages of the calendar.

Compared to 2023 the WEC World Championship has added a stage in 2024, going from seven to eight events. The race will not be in Monza, but in Imola, and it will not start from Sebring, but from Qatar with the 1812 km of Lusail scheduled for Saturday. Toyota presents itself as always as the car to beat, but its opponents – Ferrari in the lead – are decidedly fierce with the Daytona-winning Porsche which excelled in the Prologue.

The class Hypercars, already nurtured a year ago, this year includes other entries of absolute importance such as Alpine, BMW, Lamborghini and Isotta Fraschini who will begin their adventure in the premier class right from the Lusail weekend. Below is the program and times of the sessions. Live TV on Eurosport come on Discovery+.

1812 km of Qatar: the program and TV times

Thursday 29 February

Free Practice 1: 10.20-11.50 (Livetiming only)

Free Practice 2: 3.30pm-5.00pm (Livetiming only)

Friday 1 March

Free Practice 3: 9:00-10:00

Qualifying: from 1.50pm (Livetiming, live on Eurosport 2, Eurosport app, Discovery+ app, FIA WEC YouTube channel and fiawec.tv)

Saturday 2 March

Race: 9.00am-7.00pm (Livetiming, live on Eurosport 2, Eurosport app, Discovery+ app and fiawec.tv)