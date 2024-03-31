Dubai Customs keeps pace with the rapid development of the Emirate of Dubai by enhancing the department’s ability to protect society, by improving the readiness of its customs centers and raising the level of its performance in confronting all attempts to smuggle prohibited materials into the UAE through the border crossings of the Emirate of Dubai. Al Khor Customs Center, Deira Port, and Hamriyah Port Customs Center, affiliated with the Maritime Customs Centers Department, are among the centers that contribute effectively to protecting society, as the number of inspections conducted in these centers during the year 2023 reached about 181,062 inspections, while the number of seizures completed reached There are 30 qualitative seizure centers, and the Al Khor Customs Center, Deira Port, and Hamriyah Port Customs Center constantly enhance success in facilitating the movement of trade transported by sea, as the number of completed customs declarations reached about 110,483 customs declarations.

The Director of the Maritime Customs Centers Department/designate at Dubai Customs, Rashid Al Dabbah Al Suwaidi, confirmed that the achievements achieved at the Al Khor Customs Center, Deira Port, and the Hamriyah Port Customs Center demonstrate the importance of the centers’ role in protecting society, while continuing to facilitate the movement of seaborne trade, through… Developing the capabilities of customs inspectors and providing them with the necessary skills to complete inspection and inspection operations without delay, thanks to the high efficiency of the inspectors and the advanced level of inspection devices in the maritime customs centers. The giant X-ray container inspection device at the Hamriyah Port Customs Center is considered one of the best advanced and modern inspection devices in the field of inspection. Containers, trucks and heavy equipment, which supports the center's increased inspection operations.

He pointed out that Dubai Customs applies the highest standards and best international practices in improving the skills and capabilities of customs inspectors, and our customs centers have proven their ability to detect smuggling attempts with high efficiency, regardless of the methods of camouflage and deception used in these attempts, as the inspectors in our customs centers are able – with their ability to Experience and efficiency in carrying out inspections – from accessing prohibited materials to preventing their entry into the UAE through the border crossings of the Emirate of Dubai.