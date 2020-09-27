In the last 24 hours on Sunday, 18,056 people in Maharashtra were found positive in the Corona investigation report, taking the total number of cases to 13,39,232. During this period, 380 people died due to the virus here, the total number of deaths increased to 35,571. At the same time, 13,565 patients were discharged from hospitals on recovery, which has increased the number of people recovering from corona virus in the state to 10,30,015. The number of active cases in the state has reached 273,228.2,261 new cases of corona have been registered in Mumbai. Here 44 people have died due to this epidemic. With this, now the number of active cases of corona has reached 26 thousand 593 and the number of dead has touched the figure of 8 thousand 791.

How far from herd immunity?

On the other hand, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan quoted the second report of the CERO survey, ‘India’s population is far away from herd immunity. We should not be lax about the Corona-19 but should follow the rules seriously. With this, Harsh Vardhan said about the recurrence of corona infection in people, ‘ICMR is investigating the recurrence of infection from Kovid-19 as to why people are getting infected again. While its cases are less now.