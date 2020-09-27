On Sunday, 18056 new cases of infection with Corona virus were reported in Maharashtra and with this the total number of such cases in the state increased to 1339232. The health department gave this information in a statement here. According to the statement, the death toll has risen to 35571 with the death of 380 patients.

A total of 13565 patients were discharged on Sunday. With this, the number of recuperated patients in the state increased to 1030015. There are 273228 patients infected in the state right now. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), 4876 new cases were reported and 81 patients died. In Mumbai city, 2261 cases were registered and 44 patients died.

With this, the total number of cases in the city increased to 1,98,846 and the number of dead to 8794. There were 1557 cases in Pune city while 763 in Pimpri Chinchwad, 875 in Nashik city, 928 in Nagpur city, 258 in Nanded city, 210 in Aurangabad city, 147 in Sangli city, 141 cases in Ahmednagar city. The recovery rate of patients in Maharashtra is now 76.91 percent while the death rate is 2.66 percent.

During the last 24 hours, 1441 new cases of corona virus were reported in eight districts of Marathwada region in Maharashtra and 27 people died due to epidemic during this period. According to data collected from the district headquarters, the worst affected by corona in eight districts of the region, 339 new cases and nine people died in Aurangabad. At the same time, 237 new cases were registered in Osmanabad and six patients died, 222 new cases and five deaths in Nanded, 259 new cases were reported in Latur and two died.