Justice Timothy Fancourt of the High Court found that phone hacking had been “pervasive and routine” at Mirror Group newspapers over many years and that private investigators were “an integral part of the system” to collect information illegally.

Fancourt said newspaper executives knew about the practice and covered it up, according to the Associated Press.

Fancourt found that 15 of the 33 newspaper articles under consideration at trial were compiled with the help of illegal means.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, sought £440,000 ($560,000) as part of his campaign against the British media, as he overcame his family's long-standing aversion to litigation by becoming the first senior member of the royal family to give evidence in court. More than a century ago.

The appearance of Harry, the youngest son of King Charles III, on the witness stand over two days in June, created a dramatic scene when he made allegations that the Mirror Group's newspapers had hired journalists to eavesdrop on voicemail messages and hired private investigators to use deception and illegal methods to eavesdrop on him and family members. others.

Harry confirmed before the Supreme Court: “I believe that phone hacking was widespread across at least 3 newspapers at that time…there is no doubt about it.”