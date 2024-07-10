The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat announced the launch of its summer program for the current year, 2024, during the period from July 15 to August 15, under the title “Safe Summer Initiatives”, stressing that the program includes several initiatives that suit all family members through advanced means; content, selection, registration, attendance, sponsorship and supervision, and its goals and objectives are in line with the approach and constants of the UAE, especially with regard to investing in the nation’s youth and strengthening established societal values..

The Chairman of the Authority, Dr. Omar Habtoor Al-Derei, stressed in a media briefing organized by the Authority today at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, that this year’s summer program has special features and characteristics, including hosting it within mosques, religious centers and institutes, Quranic platforms, and neighborhood councils, all of which have a special place in society, as they represent a safe space..

Al Darai said: “Based on this, the slogan for the programme was chosen as ‘Our Mosques: A Fortress and Faith’, because our generations are a trust, and we must provide them with intellectual safety and immunity, and overcome many challenges.” He explained that the programme focuses in its most important objectives on consolidating the national heritage and national identity of the UAE among the youth and children, as it is a fundamental pillar of the programme, through keenness to enhance loyalty and belonging, and to introduce the history and civilisation of the UAE, and to take pride in the national symbols and the wisdom of the leaders and their principles and values.

Al-Durai added: “Deepening these important meanings in everyone’s souls stimulates the potential for creativity, innovation, production and mastery. One of the most prominent goals is also to enhance values ​​with their various characteristics: faith, national, societal and humanitarian. Therefore, we will take the child by the hand to teach him how to be proud of his country, leadership, culture and language, and to build this society and adhere to the sound teachings of the true religion. We will instill in him the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence, the values ​​of human brotherhood and the principles of peace, mercy and love; so that these values ​​become a property and a feeling that never leaves his conscience, because these values ​​are the most valuable currency, and they are what distinguishes this country, and they are always present in the directives of our leadership and our President.”

He pointed out that the Authority’s summer program is the result of work, studies and community partnerships, in order to avoid many worrying challenges; such as the control of social media over the minds of our children, addiction to electronic games, and filling their free time so that they do not fall prey to emptiness, wrong behaviors and foreign negative ideas, noting that the total number of mosques, centers and religious institutes participating in the program at the state level reaches 2,000 mosques and 26 specialized Quranic centers, in addition to 3,000 Quranic circles that will be presented in this program..

Al-Durai pointed out that the total number of scientific lessons in all the initiatives included in the program amounts to 180,000 scientific lessons in mosques, and that the targeted number of beneficiaries of the program exceeds two million, but the actual benefit from it is expected to clearly exceed this number, while the number of educational staff reaches more than 550 teachers, supervisors and administrators, and 2,000 imams. The program also includes morning activities and evening activities, and the morning period has been allocated to females and the evening period to males, in order to exploit the largest possible number of participants..