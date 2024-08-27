Emirates Transport announced that more than 18,000 of its bus drivers, transportation supervisors and safety supervisors have completed a comprehensive safety training programme ahead of the new school year.

Focusing on their daily duties and responsibilities, the training saw all drivers and bus supervisors undertake a wide range of workshops to help them prepare for and deal with any situation that may arise.

This included dealing with technical issues, carrying out thorough inspections of buses before each trip, how to drive safely in all weather conditions, the importance of student comfort, fire fighting and the ‘golden rule’ of key danger areas.

They also gained a thorough understanding of how to handle bus evacuations and emergencies, reduce accidents, and the ability to communicate concisely with customers.

In addition, 7,610 buses were thoroughly inspected at Emirates Transport’s 23 authorized technical service centers across the country to ensure the vehicles are in excellent condition for the return to school. Between June and August, technicians spent over 26,000 man-hours checking all mechanical and electrical components, as well as safety systems, to ensure that all fleet vehicles adhere to the strict regulations of schools and authorities.

To help meet the high demand and ensure a smooth service, Emirates Transport has appointed 533 new drivers and 466 new transport and safety supervisors for the new academic year.

“With the countdown to the start of the new academic year in the UAE, we have spared no effort when it comes to the safety of our students on board our buses,” said Alex Rentier, CEO of Emirates Transport.

“Our dedicated training programme for our bus drivers and supervisors has been a cornerstone of their development, reinforcing the importance of road safety practices. This knowledge will not only help them deliver smooth and efficient journeys, but will also make them more confident when dealing with any potential situation,” he added.